Boy Success in Crossing 7 Emirates, Ending Journey at Expo 2020 Dubai

Published March 28th, 2022 - 06:53 GMT
9-year-old walks across 7 emirates, ends journey at Expo 2020 Dubai
A 9-year-old walks across 7 emirates, ends journey at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Football For Humanity/Twitter)

A nine-year-old boy has taken a seven-kilometer hike around each of the UAE’s seven emirates. Finlay Reeves’ walk for children’s charity concluded at the Expo 2020 Dubai site on Sunday.

Finlay chose to use his hike to raise awareness for Football for Humanity, a charity that uses football-focused interventions to tackle complex social issues and protect vulnerable children facing the threat of abuse, exploitation, and trafficking.

The Expo 2020 media team quoted Reeves as saying: “I chose Football for Humanity ... because I love football and it brings joy to me and it would probably bring joy to other people doing stuff like that … They could play football… it will bring them joy and happiness.”
 

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

