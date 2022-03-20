UAE Police Arrests Woman For Witchcraft, Black Magic

A 44-year-old woman identified as S.F. has been sentenced by Ajman Criminal Court to three months in prison and fined Dh50,000 ($13,612) for practicing black magic.

The court also ordered the convict to be deported from the country after the completion of her prison term.

According to the police investigation, a women's salon owner in Ajman informed the police that the accused had come to her salon and entered the bathroom. When she left, the Arab owner searched the bathroom and found a wrapped paper, green thread, clothes, and incense.

The accused admitted to performing charlatan and sorcery to harm others

https://t.co/r1dhmc05Rr — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) March 20, 2022

Accordingly, the salon owner asked to search the woman who tried to get out suspiciously.

She was asked to take out the contents of the bag and found a piece of talismans, a yellow tie, herbs, and hair inside it.

The accused admitted before the court that another woman had given her the talismans and incense to conduct voodoo to harm the salon owner.

The accused was declared guilty of practicing charlatan and sorcery to harm others by using banned methods and means to influence the heart, mind, and will of others.