Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Allegedly Enters Paraguay on False Passport

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho has been ordered to appear before prosecutors later today after allegedly entering Paraguay with a falsified passport.

The former Barcelona star has been banned from leaving his luxury hotel on the outskirts of the Paraguayan capital Asuncion until his quiz.

Police went to the hotel where he was staying on Wednesday - the Yacht and Paraguayan Club Hotel Resort - after being informed about the travel document.

The 39-year-old and his brother Roberto reportedly had their passports seized by a Brazilian judge last September after they were convicted of building an illegal fishing platform.

The Paraguayan passport in his full name - Ronaldo de Assis Moreira - was issued on January 7 this year and states he is Brazilian but describes him as a naturalised Paraguayan.

Police have also confiscated an allegedly adulterated Paraguayan ID card.

Ronaldinho's brother Roberto has also been ordered to appear before prosecutors at 9am local time after an allegedly falsified Paraguayan passport in his name was found in his room.

A Brazilian businessman, named locally as 45-year-old Wilmondes Sousa Liria and identified as the man suspect of facilitating the documents, is the only one of the three who has so far been arrested.

Ronaldinho had jetted into the city yesterday where fans greeted him and had been due to appear at an event to present a free mobile health clinic service for children.

Police went to their hotel after receiving information from immigration authorities pointing to the trio entering Paraguay with falsified documents.

Paraguay's State Prosecution Service published photos of Ronaldinho in his presidential suite surrounded by police, sat on a sofa with an oversized white T-shirt and black hat on.

It said in a statement: 'Prosecutors investigate Brazilian player Ronaldinho's documents and passports. Prosecution officials Federico Delfino, Alicia Sapriza and Marcelo Pecci led an investigation and carried out a joint operation with the National Police.

'It was carried out in a presidential suite at the Yacht and Paraguayan Club Hotel Resort in the city of Lambare. Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, alias "Ronaldinho" and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, were staying at that resort.

'According to the information received, they had Paraguayan passports when they entered the country on Wednesday afternoon.

'These documents are being analysed so their authenticity can be established. Two passports, a national ID document and mobile phones have been confiscated.

'Ronaldinho and his brother said they had been invited to Paraguay by Nelson Belotti, owner of the Il Palazzo casino, and had been contacted by the representative of a foundation called Fraternidad Angelical about participating in some charity events.

'The two brothers remain free to move around their suite at the resort but will remain there under custody.'

Last September it was reported Ronaldinho and his brother agreed to pay a fine of more than £1million to recover their Brazilian passports.

A judge had seized their passports after they were convicted of building an illegal fishing platform on a lake in a conservation area.

They were given until October to pay the fine. It was not immediately clear today if it had been paid.

Ronaldinho had been scheduled to present his book titled Genio de la Vida - 'Genius of Life' in English today, as well as appearing at the children's charity event.

Dalia Lopez, representative of the charity called Fundacion Fraternidad Angelical, said ahead of the raid on his hotel: 'As a mother, woman and entrepreneur, the health of the most impoverished boys and girls is something that constantly worries me, which is why I wanted to develop a project which benefited them.

'Adding my grain of sand to this gives me great satisfaction, and what better way of doing it than with Ronaldinho as an ally, a soccer star who knows first-hand the suffering of the most vulnerable communities.'

She added: 'In this new phase of his life as an entrepreneur and benefactor of several projects, our paths crossed and we managed to get this beautiful project started.

'Today Ronaldinho goes beyond the frontiers of his own country to bring a little bit of respite to Paraguay's children.'

The launch of the health clinic service was due to take place at the hotel resort where Ronaldinho is now being confined to his room ahead of his prosecution summons.

The event is expected to be postponed.

The resort where the retired footballer and his brother are staying - the Resort Yacht y Golf Club Paraguayo in Spanish - has hosted shows by international artists including Julio Iglesias.

As well as a golf course on the banks of the Paraguay River, it also boasts first-class tennis facilities and has hosted several Davis Cups.

The presidential suite where Ronaldinho is said to be staying has its own private entrance to the beach, a minibar and hydromassage facilities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.