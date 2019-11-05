Breath The Future: Turkey Plants 11 Million Trees

Turkey will plant 11 million saplings at 2023 different locations across Turkey on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. local time (0811GMT).

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry launched a campaign, "Breath for the Future", late October.

The ministry will plant the young trees on behalf of people who adopted them online.

Turkish people adopted more than 12 million saplings from the ministry’s gelecegenefes.com website.





So, the ministry decided to continue the campaign and allow people to adopt or donate more to be planted after Nov. 11.

The website also offers the option of selecting the planting location of the adopted or donated trees.

So far, central Isparta province ranks first in the most planted area list, followed by the Aegean province of Manisa, eastern provinces of Bingol and Tunceli and central Yozgat province.

The campaign will make it to the Guinness World Records, said Bekir Pakdemirli, agriculture and forestry minister.

