  The Bride is Safe: Israeli Soldiers Raid a 'Hebron' Wedding in Palestine

The Bride is Safe: Israeli Soldiers Raid a 'Hebron' Wedding in Palestine

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published June 27th, 2022 - 07:13 GMT
A Palestinian wedding - Love in The Age of Cholera
A Palestinian bride and groom walk past the Israeli wall before taking their marriage vows in Qalqilya, West Bank, March 10, 2004. - BASHAR NAZAL/AFP/Getty Images

ALBAWABA - This time its a Palestinian wedding party. Its seems that you can't have a wedding without Israeli soldiers breathing down your neck. What is this life or occupation!

According to WAFA Israeli occupation soldiers raided on Friday, a Palestinian wedding party in the city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

Without a word Israeli soldiers just marched in on the wedding party and just started to search the guests with full music blowing.

Witnesses told the Palestinian news agency that Israeli soldiers broke into a wedding party of the Palestinian family of Sharabati in Jabal Sharif neighborhood in the city. No apparent reason was given. 

The news has been trending on the social media. The Palestine Chronicle wrote about this, stating that the soldiers conducted a broad search of the guests at the wedding though no arrests were made.

Editor of the Chronicle Ramzi Baroud tweeted:

 This is Palestine. It happens everyday!

Tags:HebronWest BankoccupationIsraelRamzy BaroudPalestine Chronicle

