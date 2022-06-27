The Bride is Safe: Israeli Soldiers Raid a 'Hebron' Wedding in Palestine

ALBAWABA - This time its a Palestinian wedding party. Its seems that you can't have a wedding without Israeli soldiers breathing down your neck. What is this life or occupation!

RT PalestineChron "Israeli occupation soldiers on Friday raided a Palestinian wedding party in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank.https://t.co/QkipOeLc8p pic.twitter.com/vAyR0MtGet" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) June 27, 2022

According to WAFA Israeli occupation soldiers raided on Friday, a Palestinian wedding party in the city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

Without a word Israeli soldiers just marched in on the wedding party and just started to search the guests with full music blowing.

Witnesses told the Palestinian news agency that Israeli soldiers broke into a wedding party of the Palestinian family of Sharabati in Jabal Sharif neighborhood in the city. No apparent reason was given.

Israeli Occupation Soldiers Raid Wedding Party in Hebron (VIDEO) - Palestine Chronicle https://t.co/SRwMGKVYez — Anton C. Halaby (@c_halaby) June 26, 2022

The news has been trending on the social media. The Palestine Chronicle wrote about this, stating that the soldiers conducted a broad search of the guests at the wedding though no arrests were made.

Editor of the Chronicle Ramzi Baroud tweeted:

I love the fact that the #Palestinian music never stopped even when the wedding party was raided by #Israeli soldiers. Cultural resistance at its best .. https://t.co/Q3dORrEL7N via @PalestineChron #Music #art #Palestine — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) June 25, 2022

This is Palestine. It happens everyday!