Brigitte and Melania Greet Each Other With a Peck on the G7's Final Day

Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump looked to be best of friends as they greeted each other with a peck on the cheek today, before walking hand-in-hand to visit the Cote des Basques beach in Biarritz, on the final day of the G7 summit.

The French President's wife, 66, opted for a belted, stone-coloured £2,470 Louis Vuitton utility dress which fell just above the knees, teaming it with a pair of tan sandals as she arrived in a chauffeur-driven car.

Brigitte was seen welcoming President Trump's wife Melania, 49, who looked summery in a $3,000 (£2,880) Alaia scalloped jacquard-knit white dress and matching heels, as they embarked on day two of the summit.

Brigitte and Melania were then pictured posing with young surfers at the beach, joined by Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chile's First Lady Cecilia Morel, Jenny Morrison, wife of Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Malgorzata Tusk, wife of European Council President Donald Tusk and Adele Malpass, wife of World Bank President David Malpass.

On Sunday Brigitte was seen donning three different outfits as she joined Melania in a tour of a Basque village near Biarritz in France.





And the two wives looked friendly as they held hands during their visit to the Cote des Basques beach in Biarritz today, donning sky scraper heels and immaculate blow dries.

Melania opted for a the white maxi dress with a patterned skirt and matching court shoes, while Brigitte kept it more casual in her shirt dress.

The duo looked to be in good spirits as they laughed and chatted, heading towards their venue.

Today the leaders of the G7 nations Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, in the beach resort town of Biarritz, will consider how to protect the environment, with Mr Johnson pledging £10 million to help prevent the destruction of the Amazon, as the summit comes to a close.

The summit this year brings together its seven nations to consider 'the fight against inequality'.

Yesterday Melania posed alongside Brigitte, Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chile's First Lady Cecilia Morel, Jenny Morrison, the wife of Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Malgorzata Tusk, wife of European Council President Donald Tusk.

Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds was not present at the summit, which this year brings together its seven nations to consider 'the fight against inequality'.

The long-anticipated meeting of the two men at the G7 summit saw Mr Trump lavish praise on Mr Johnson who he said did not need his advice on how to successfully take Britain out of the EU.

Mr Trump said: 'He needs no advice, he is the right man for the job. I have been saying that for a long time. It didn't make your predecessor very happy, but I have been saying that for a long time.'

Mr Johnson jokingly said Mr Trump was 'on message there' as the US President then described the UK's EU membership as an 'anchor' and predicted a 'very big trade deal' being agreed once Britain has split from Brussels.

Trump's comments come as his public comments and decision-making have been described as becoming increasingly erratic and acerbic.

