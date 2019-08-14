British Couple Thank Cat for $1.2 Million Jackpot

  1. Home
Published August 14th, 2019 - 07:50 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Couple credits hungry cat for lottery jackpot.

A British couple said they have their hungry cat to thank for their winning a $1.2 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Andrew and Paula Hancock of Mansfield, England, said Andrew had to run out to a local gas station July 24 when they realized they had forgotten to pick up food for their 6-year-old cat, Shortcake.

While at the Esso Fuel Station in Ollerton, Andrew bought a Monopoly Millionaire scratch-off ticket and ended up scratching off a $1.2 million top prize.

The couple said Andrew was so excited to be a millionaire that he forgot Shortcake's food for a second time, but the lucky cat was treated to a dinner of ham to celebrate the family's good fortune.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

