British COVID-19 scientist tragically dies in Italy

ALBAWABA - Susannah Boddie, a 27-year-old British woman has tragically died after a cycling crash in Italy.

It was reported Susannah Boddie was thrown from her bike as she descended a steep downhill trail on a woodland path on the Brescia side of Lake Garda on Saturday morning, causing her to hit her head.

After completing a tour of the Dolomites with her husband, their vacation was coming to an end when the tragedy occurred. The couple had arrived last week and were planning on returning to the UK on Saturday from Verona.

While riding down a steep trail, she was thrown from her bike and sustained fatal injuries despite wearing a helmet. The impact of the fall was severe.

Susannah's husband called paramedics who dashed to the scene right away, but despite their attempts to revive her, they were unable to save Susannah. Her husband has been hospitalised due to the shock of what happened to his wife.

According to her LinkedIn account, she has gained a degree in pharmacology and also had a master’s in systems biology.

Susannah Boddie was the lead health data scientist at No 10 Downing Street, despite her young age. Her role made it so she was offering important advice to the government during the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She had worked as a data scientist and also as a health team manager at Downing Street.

She managed to accomplish a lot in her life, and her family described her as a kind, loving person that inspired others, and that her loss will leave a big hole in their family.