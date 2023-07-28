Drone unmask arsonist amid Italy's wildfires

ALBAWABA - Authorities in southern Italy are combating devastating wildfires using advanced technology, including a high-resolution camera drone with thermal imaging capabilities.

The drone successfully detected a suspected arsonist fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, leading to the arrest of a 47-year-old local resident. Regional officials expressed "zero tolerance" for such acts, while wildfires continue to ravage the Mediterranean region due to extreme temperatures and strong winds.

Police drone reportedly catches suspected arsonist in Calabria, southern Italy, amid widespread wildfires in the region. pic.twitter.com/ucEhwdGUWU — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, in Sicily and Sardinia, the fires persist, prompting a relentless effort by 2,429 firefighters to battle the flames. Critical areas, including Capo Gallo, Altofonte, Monreale, and San Martino in the Palermo region, are receiving urgent attention. In Calabria, regions like San Giovanni di Sambatello and Bagnara have been hit the hardest. The situation remains perilous in Puglia, where the evacuation of some hotels has become necessary to ensure public safety.

The escalating wildfires have caused extensive damage to Italy's agriculture and disrupted air travel in Sicily. Amidst record-high temperatures worldwide, the United Nations declared this July to be the hottest month ever recorded. The use of drones offers hope in capturing those responsible for igniting these dangerous fires as the brave firefighters continue their battle to bring the infernos under control.