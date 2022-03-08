British Embassy, Lakum Artspace Celebrate Saudi Women Artists

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, the British Embassy in Riyadh in collaboration with Lakum Artspace organized an exhibition featuring the works of 20 Saudi women artists from Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar, Jazan and Abha.

Lakum Artspace, a local Saudi contemporary art hub, curated the exhibition which is part of the British Embassy’s project to mark International Women’s Day and support aspiring Saudi women artists in the early stages of their careers.

(Image from Arab News)

The exhibition will conclude on March 10, and will open to public from Tuesday.

In addition to showcasing their work, the artists will spend three days developing their communication and portfolio building skills to build their future careers and public profiles, Dana Z Qabbani, Lakum Artspace general manager, told Arab News.

The artworks are themed on “Impressions of the UK” and are on display at Lakum Artspace in Riyadh.

Inaugurating the exhibition at a VIP preview on Monday evening, Anna Walters, deputy British ambassador, said, “International Women’s Day on March 8 is an opportunity for us to celebrate women’s achievements in Saudi Arabia and around the world. We know that many women study art, yet few get the opportunity to exhibit."

(Image from Arab News)

“Together with Lakum Artspace, we are delighted to offer these highly talented women from different corners of Saudi Arabia a platform to exhibit, raise the profile of their work and further build their skills as female artists. Supporting female empowerment and leadership, encouraging inclusion, and growing the creative industries are all shared priorities for the UK and Saudi Vision 2030,” she added.

Speaking at the event, Neama Al-Sudairy, founding director of Lakum Artspace, said, “Lakum Artspace was created to foster collaborations and empower young Saudi women, specifically artists, to have the confidence to showcase their work even at early stages. We hear their voices, we support both established and young artists, and we help get their voices to the community. We hope this collaboration will be the first of many more."

(Image from Arab News)

Mariam Al-Jumaa, another artist, said, “Since I was little, I was a huge fan of Queen Elizabeth. She is an exceptional personality and she is the symbol of the UK in my perspective. My artwork that talks about the queen is inspired by her style, colors and the UK flag.”

International Women’s Day grew out of the labor movement to become an annual event recognized by the U.N., and has become a date to celebrate how far women have advanced in society, politics and economics.

The seeds were planted in 1908, when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote.

International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

The day was made official in 1975 when the U.N. started celebrating it.

Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women.