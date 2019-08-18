Cairo University in Top 500 Universities Worldwide - Shanghai Ranking

Cairo University has jumped 100 ranks to occupy a 301-400-category place in the 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

The new ranking is considered as a great success for the Egyptian universities, a matter which reflects the development rate in a one year which reached 20%.

According to Cairo University’s statement, ARWU has been presenting the world’s top 500 universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data. It has been recognized as the most reliable and trustworthy source of global university rankings.

Mohamed Othman al-Khesht, President of Cairo University, said that the significant progress made by Cairo University is the result of strategic planning and efforts made by the management of the university, its professors and its researchers.

The research system developed and implemented by the University is now proceeding successfully and distinctively, Khesht added.





Khesht pointed out that Cairo University allocated large budgets for scientific research and rewards for researchers in addition to promoting internal competition between colleges for scientific research.

The university collaborated with international scientific magazines such as JAR magazine, which ranked fifth globally after Nature and Science magazines, according to the latest classification of the most influential journals.

Meanwhile, the highest-ranked Egyptian universities following Cairo University in the same classification came 400 ranks later, namely Ain Shams and Alexandria universities, ranking in the 701 to 800 category.

Mansoura University ranked in the 801 to 900 category, and Zagazig University in the category 900 to 1,000.

This article has been adapted from its original source.