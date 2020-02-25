Calf Born With Six Limbs Undergoes Surgery in Turkey

A calf born with two additional limbs on its back underwent surgery Monday in Turkey.

The newborn calf's additional limbs were surgically removed by a veterinarian in the central province of Konya.

The condition is a rare disorder called polymelia, which affects fewer than four out of every 100,000 cattle births worldwide.

A cow owned by Ismail Atmaca, a farmer in central Konya, gave birth to the calf a month ago.

Atmaca asked veterinarian Emre Yilmaz to treat the calf.

