Calf Born With Six Limbs Undergoes Surgery in Turkey

Published February 25th, 2020 - 08:04 GMT
Newborn calf with six limbs (Twitter)
A cow owned by Ismail Atmaca, a farmer in central Konya, gave birth to the calf a month ago.

A calf born with two additional limbs on its back underwent surgery Monday in Turkey.

The newborn calf's additional limbs were surgically removed by a veterinarian in the central province of Konya.

The condition is a rare disorder called polymelia, which affects fewer than four out of every 100,000 cattle births worldwide.

Atmaca asked veterinarian Emre Yilmaz to treat the calf.

