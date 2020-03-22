California Bakery Sells 'Quarantine Cakes' With Powerful 'Safe' Messages

A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling "Quarantine Cakes" bearing messages including "wash your hands."

The Butter& bakery in San Francisco said it is remaining open for take-out and delivery orders as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, and it is selling special "Quarantine Cakes" designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing.

The cakes bear slogans including "wash your hands," "don't touch your face" and "pretend you're an introvert."

"In times of social isolation and fear, it's human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it," the bakery said in an Instagram post, "and listening to what the CDC says."

