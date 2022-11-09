Camping in Kuwait is no adventure

As the weather cools and camping season approaches, voluntary response and rescue teams brace to extend help to those who need it as part of their humanitarian mission. These fast-responding teams, provide on-the-road help, as well as assist sea and desert goers in case of trouble, clean beaches, organize traffic and aid in search for missing personnel.

In interviews with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), members of these teams all affirmed readiness to provide necessary services. Head of Kuwaiti Sqour Al-Sabah rescue team, Mohammad Al-Hajri commented that his team helps in lifting trapped vehicles whether in the desert or at the beach, and provides assistance to state bodies in crises such as coronavirus pandemic, or heavy rains. Asserting that they are ready for such conditions, Al-Hajri added that they are in possession of all types of heavy-duty equipment.

He said that the team is currently comprised of 30 volunteers who could be reached via phone numbers provided on the team’s social media accounts. Al-Hajri praised efforts of voluntary teams, saying that voluntary work reinforces sense of solidarity in society, and topples culture of no work without profit. As for Head of Kuwaiti Response and Rescue team, Rakan Al-Hamad, he stated to KUNA that the idea behind their team materialized as they noticed the hiked up prices of towing winches, which could reach KD 50, especially in far off places.

Al-Hamad clarified that his team will not only assist vehicles but can also provide first aid and help animals, as well as efforts in greening, cleaning, and organizing first aid training courses. As for who can join their team, Al-Hamad stated that all who are 18 and above and in possession of a vehicle can be a member provided that they undergo an interview process and are able to provide necessary equipment.

He further explained that all who join are first given a training course to prep them for the work ahead. Al-Hamad hailed voluntary work an exemplary way to spend free time, as it is both beneficial to youth and society as a whole.