Can Illiteracy in Jordan be Wiped Out?

The illiteracy rate in Jordan stood at 5.1 per cent in 2018, according to the Education Ministry.

Jordan on Sunday celebrated International Literacy Day, which falls annually on September 8.

On the occasion, the Education Ministry’s statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported that the illiteracy rate in Jordan dropped to 5.1 per cent at the end of 2018, citing official figures from the Department of Statistics.

The ministry opened 145 centres for the eradication of illiteracy in 2018, of which 125 were for females and 20 for males, attracting 1,650 females and 306 males.

Believing that education is for all, the ministry has also implemented a cognitive programme for those who did not have the opportunity to join regular education, opening 218 centres and attracting 6,000 students, the statement added.





This year’s International Literacy Day is celebrated under the theme: “literacy and multilingualism”.

Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, and at the same time the demands for skills required for work evolve rapidly, the UN said on their website.

The day focused on skills and competencies required for employment, careers and livelihoods, particularly technical and vocational skills, along with transferable skills and digital skills, the website added.

The 8th of September was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO at the 14th session of UNESCO’s General Conference on October 26, 1966 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

The idea of an International Literacy Day was born at the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy, held in Tehran, Iran, on September 8-19 1965, according to the UN.

