Can Playing Video Games Make You Fit?

A young gamer has shed nine kilos in 30 days in an incredible body transformation after playing Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure for just 25 minutes a day.

Migui Minaj, from the Philippines, slimmed down to 69 kilos after he played the 'fantasy adventure' game which involves defeating a 'bodybuilding dragon and his minions' using real-life exercises such as jogging, squats and shoulder presses.

The 28-year-old graphic artist who tipped the scales at 78 kilos at his heaviest said he went from 'overweight' to 'normal weight' after just four weeks.

He also credits his diet for his physique to eating 'less carbs', just one cup of rice a day and banning himself from eating after 7pm.

'30 days of Ring Fit Adventure! This Nintendo Ring Fit is very effective especially if there is a right diet. It's so fun to play. No regrets for just playing. No need to go to the gym,' Migui said on Facebook.

'From overweight to normal weight... I only play for 25 minutes a day and so happy. To more victories in 2020.'

Migui said he saw astonishing results after playing the game between December 2019 and January 2020. One of his exercise moves in the game is 'hip shaking'.



His social media post quickly attracted more than 1,000 'likes' and over 3,000 'shares' after sharing his body transformation earlier this year.

Many praised his efforts for losing weight, while others were shocked that the game had such a significant impact on his frame.

'The game is super worth it. It's not tiring to play,' Migui said.

The Nintendo Switch game, which retails for $124.95, has been a huge hit in the gaming world since launching in October 2019.

It's currently sold out in Australia but shoppers can pre-order the game now at EB Games - as the release date is set to launch in June 2020.

Ring Fit Adventure takes gamers on an 'epic quest' to attack enemies using real-life exercise as they traverse more than 100 levels in over 20 'fantasy' worlds.

'Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses,' the game description says.

'As you work through each level (and possibly work up a sweat), you'll earn experience points. Between fights, you may encounter some unusual methods of transportation such as squat-powered launch pads.

'Then, pass around the Ring-Con and leg strap accessories and select from a few mini-games: break boxes with gusts of air, craft pottery using squats, and more.'