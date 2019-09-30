Can You Imagine Dispensing With Whatsapp in 2020?

Mobile messaging company Whatsapp has said that it will stop supporting some phones with older versions of operating systems from next year.

The end of support includes Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iOS 8 and older, and all Windows Phones operating systems.

The end of support for the older versions of Android and IOS means that Whatsapp could stop working on these phones at any time starting February, 2020, while Whatsapp on all Windows Phones operating systems will stop working on 31 December, 2019.





A statement by Whatsapp read: “For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you'll be able to continue using WhatsApp on: Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020, iOS 8 and older until February 1, 2020.”



This means that for these systems, “some features might stop functioning at any time,” according to Whatsapp.

Whatsapp will continue working for newer versions of IOS and Android, however.

The statement by Whatsapp read: “We provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 9+, Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.