Can't be More Fluffy! Thousands of Cats Gather in Moscow's Winter Show

A two-day feline festival gathered Saturday thousands of cats across the world in the Russian capital Moscow.

Some 2,000 cats from 12 countries have joined the Winter Cat Show, organized by felinology club RosKosh, which enjoys a high participation at Crocus Expo Exhibition Center.



Competitions among cats and kittens, animations and dance performances were part the activities of the fair with cats of 40 different species.

The show, which also offers presentations about the cats, will end on Sunday.

