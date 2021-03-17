Care to Guess The Most Expensive Honey in The World?

The honey is dark in color and is said to have a bitter flavor. It is prized for its medicinal value, being high in magnesium, potassium, phenols, flavonoids and antioxidants.
Centauri said the honey can only be harvested once a year, as opposed to two to three times a year for most commercial honeys, to ensure the bees that make the nectar are not disturbed.
The company said samples of the honey are sent after harvest to the Turkish Scientific Council/Food Institute to verify its quality.
