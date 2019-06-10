in Celebration: Jordan Launches Royal Heritage Site

AMMAN — The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) on Sunday launched the Kingdom’s official Royal heritage website for the 20th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah’s Accession to the Throne.

The website, run by the RHC’s Royal Heritage Department, aims to raise awareness about Hashemite history and achievements, and to shed light on the nation’s journey, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The website was designed to introduce users to the Kingdom’s heritage projects and their components within the fields of politics, culture, development and the military.

It also showcases the most notable political events in modern Jordanian history, with a focus on the RHC, royal tombs and banners and the writings and speeches given by Hashemite kings.

On social heritage, the site displays what the Hashemites have done for the various components of Jordanian society.

The religious heritage page focuses on the religious and historic legitimacy of the Hashemites, who took it upon themselves to spread Islam’s message of tolerance and its noble values of justice and forgiveness, according to Petra.

It also sheds light on Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian holy sites.

The military heritage section highlights the armed forces’ most important monuments, including the Karameh Battle memorial and the northern martyr’s monument.

The site also provides information on the history of the Great Arab Revolt, the formation of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Kingdom’s independence.

