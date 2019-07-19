CEOWORLD Defines Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo as Best in The World

The Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo named the top aquarium in the world by CEOWORLD, a leading portal.

One of Dubai's most popular attractions in The Dubai Mall, the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo was awarded the top spot for its exceptional features including the 270-degree acrylic walkthrough tunnel and the imposing panel that offers spectacular views of aquatic species in the oceanarium.

This follows Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo being voted as the number one attraction in the MENA region by TripAdvisor.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is one of the largest and most diverse aquariums in the world with thousands of aquatic animals.

Underwater Zoo, located on Level 2 above the main Aquarium, presents global bio-diversity in different ecological zones including a Rainforest and a Rocky Shore and Ocean, feature coral reef animals, Giant Crabs, Amazonia Piranhas and Asian Otters, among others.





