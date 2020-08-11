For Charity: NZ PM Jacinda Ardern is Not Just a Pretty Face, She Auctioned Her Painting For $12,000

An original artwork by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has sold for NZD $18,050 (USD 12,000) during an open charity auction.

According to the German News Agency, the artwork called "The Political Cycle" was displayed on the Trade Me website on Saturday.

The drawing, which features a tornado and has no other copy, witnessed over 200 bids and more than 33,000 views.



Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Koru Care NZ, a charity that supports kids facing life-threatening illnesses or disabilities. Koru Care spokesperson Tracey Curran said the charity had to cancel its major annual fundraiser due to COVID-19.

"Although our overseas trips are currently on hold, we will be continuing making dreams come true by planning domestic holidays for these special kids," she added.

It is not the first time Adern's artwork has been auctioned off on the website, with a piece called "To Do List" raising 2,500 New Zealand dollars (USD 1,670) for the charity Parent to Parent in 2018.

This article has been adapted from its original source.