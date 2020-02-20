China Launches Four Technology Experiment Satellites Into Space

China on Thursday sent four technology experiment satellites into space in a single rocket launch, local media reported.

The Long March 2D carrier rocket, carrying the satellites, was launched into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at around 05:07 a.m. local time (2107 GMT Wednesday), according to Chinese TV network CGTN.

The satellites, named C, D, E and F, will carry out experiments in earth observation technology.

According to the broadcaster, researchers found that satellites smoothly entered their intended orbit and the “mission was a success”.

It was 326th mission of space flight of the Long March series of launch vehicles.

Last September, China had launched Yunhai-1 02 satellite to "detecting the atmospheric and marine environment and space environment, as well as disaster control and other scientific experiments," according to the country’s Xinhua news agency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.