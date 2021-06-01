Chinese Finds Video of His Wife Marrying Another Man!

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2021 - 11:21 GMT
A Chinese man was shocked to find a video of his wife marrying another man on social media.

According to Times Now, the unnamed 35-year-old from Bayannur, Inner Mongolia found the video in March, visiting the wedding venue shown in it to confirm that it was indeed his wife in the video. This exposed a scam that, according to police who took the man’s complaint, duped 19 men out of almost 2 million yuan (Dh1.15 million).

The man was first introduced to a woman in Gansu by a matchmaker named Li after he was pressured by his family to get married.

The couple wed in January after a month of courtship, with the woman demanded 148,000 yuan (Dh85,000) in dowry. However, the marriage was never officially registered due to claims that there were issues with the woman’s household’s registration.

The woman also constantly gave excuses to visit her hometown saying she missed her family.

The police detained the two women, matchmaker Li and two other accomplices acting as the brides’ relatives.

