  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Christians mark Ash Wednesday

Christians mark Ash Wednesday

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 22nd, 2023 - 03:50 GMT
Ash Wednesday
An indigenous woman gets a cross of ashes marked on her forehead during the Catholic celebration of Ash Wednesday, at the Juan Bautista church in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on February 22, 2023. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Christians mark Ash Wednesday, which is one of the "most popular and important holy days" in the religion. It also means Easter is coming.

Ash Wednesday also means the first day of Lent, a period of 40 days during which Christians fast.

During the Ash Wednesday ceremony, priests usually use ash to draw a cross on the foreheads of worshipers. While putting the mark, priests usually say "Remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return" or "Repent and believe in the Gospel."

Ash Wednesday is always six and a half weeks before Easter. 

Days before Ash Wednesday, Pope Francis said in a message to Christians: "Jesus is himself the way, and therefore, both in the liturgical journey (of Lent) and in the journey of the synod, the church does nothing other than enter ever more deeply and fully into the mystery of Christ the savior."

Tags:Ash WednesdayChristiansCatholics

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...