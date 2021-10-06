Climate Activist Takes Over Catwalk During Paris Fashion Week

Climate demonstrators invade Luis Vuitton catwalk show in Paris.

Despite the slick show of Luis Vuitton, not all went according to plan for the fashion brand. At one point, Extinction Rebellion climate activists managed to get on a stretch of the runway in a protest against the global fashion industry's impact on the environment.

The fashion industry accounts for up to 8.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate said in a statement that around 30 people were involved in planning the protest, with two arrested.

The protester, who was wearing all black and a face mask, was pinned to the ground by security before being taken away.

"LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more," Alma Dufour, a group spokesperson, told Reuters. – Rappler.com

The group recently tweeted its objections to “excesses” in the fashion industry, writing that French President Macron must “act now”.

