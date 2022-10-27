Climate Crisis: Walking All The Way to Sharm Al Sheikh

Joining forces with the worldwide effort to prepare for COP27, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) is among other organisations, hosting the “Walk2COP27” initiative.

The Walk2COP27, is a mass participation initiative focused on climate change, conducted in the form of a virtual journey from COP26 (Glasgow) to COP27 (Sharm Al Sheikh), according to the Walk2COP27 website.

The initiative targets all countries, stakeholder groups in governments, businesses, NGOs, religious bodies, educational entities and others, the website said. It added that the virtual journey consists of 11 virtual stages, with each stage taking around three to four days.

وكالة إيطالية تشيد بخطوات شرم الشيخ للحفاظ على المناخ قبل انعقاد Cop27 https://t.co/0B2SXcD05H — من المصدر | لن يفوتك شئ (@mnalmsdr) October 27, 2022

“At the end of each stage, a host city will hold a climate action event, either virtually or hybrid,” the website said.

In Jordan, a “townhall” meeting will be organised on October 31 at RSCN headquarters in Amman, according to an RSCN statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The RSCN told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that the objective of the mass climate action initiative is to enable connections and share experiences to tackle climate change issues, noting that the title of the initiative in Jordan will be “Climate and Water”.

In a statement, RSCN Chairman Khaled Irani said that the initiative seeks to develop “global solidarity” towards climate change issues which significantly impact all aspects of life, and therefore cannot be overlooked. He added that the initiative in Jordan will focus on domestic challenges.

This should be headline news every single day #cop27

Climate crisis: UN finds ‘no credible pathway to 1.5C in place’ https://t.co/OWiUeyQLZ2 — Pascal Hervey (@HerveyPascal) October 27, 2022

The chairman noted that “the event will tackle issues of climate change and will contribute to enhancing awareness among citizens”.

The society’s hosting of such an initiative confirms the crucial role the RSCN plays at the regional and global level, RSCN Director General Fadi Al Naser commented.