Closed roads during Prince Hussein's wedding

ALBAWABA - Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein is getting married to Rajwa Al Saif on June 1 in the Jordanian capital Amman. Authorities have announced partial and full closure of some roads during the ceremony.

Jordanian authorities announced that the road closure will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Jordan Time) along the path of the royal procession.

Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the roads starting from the Third Circle (Zahran Palace) towards the Fourth Circle, then reaching the Eighth Circle (Zahran Street) will be closed for being used in the procession of the Royal motorcade on the royal wedding day.

Moreover, the royal procession will continue towards Shaeb Circle and the Medical City Circle (King Abdullah II Street) towards Saad Khair Street, leading to Husseini Palace.

On the other hand, Jordan reaffirmed that the security plan has ensured that routes to hospitals and health centres located along the royal procession route will be accessible on June 1.

Jordan also announced that public buses will be free during the wedding day and will be available to transfer people who wish to reach the procession route.

What is a royal procession?

Jordan's royal procession was launched after the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. And it is considered the main highlight of Jordanian national occasions.

The royal procession consists of 20 red Land Rover cars, 14 of which participate in the procession, and 6 reserve cars, accompanied by 10 motorcycles.

The cars usually surround the king or the royal's car along the path during national events, and special occasions.

The royal procession is usually carried by 71 members of the Royal Guard, all wearing red scarves. The red cars were initially accompanied by white horses ridden by knights, however, the horses were later replaced by motorcycles.