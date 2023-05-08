Roads Jordan Crown Prince will pass on his wedding day

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court shared new details regarding the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif, which is scheduled for June 1.

According to the royal court, the Crown Prince, 28, is expected to mediate the royal procession that will take a round through some of the main streets in the capital Amman.

#NEW The Royal Hashemite Court has announced that the marriage ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif (on 1st June) will take place at Zahran Palace, after which a procession will head to Al Husseiniya Palace, where a reception and dinner will be held 🇯🇴👑 pic.twitter.com/bZFFnBFL4F — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) May 7, 2023

The wedding ceremony will start at Zahran Palace, where the wedding will take place, and then the royal procession will head to Al Husseiniya Palace for the reception and the wedding dinner.

The royal wedding of the Crown Prince will be attended by many princes/princesses, kings and high-ranking personalities from the Arab region and the world.

In a statement, the royal court expressed in a statement its "sincere congratulations to Jordanian King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on this occasion, and wished Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif a lifetime of happiness."

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #Jordan pic.twitter.com/f20BFedQjL — RHC (@RHCJO) December 31, 2022

Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, got engaged to Rajwa Khalid Alseif on Aug. 17 in a small ceremony held at the bride's house in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

About Zahran Palace:

Zahran Palace, built in 1957, is one of the oldest palaces built in Amman, and it is the palace in which the wedding of King Abdullah and Queen Rania was held on June 10, 1993.

The wedding of King Hussein and Princess Mona, and King Hussein and Queen Noor also took place there.