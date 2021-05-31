Come Ballroom Dancing Kremlin Style!

Hundreds of Russian socialites made their debut at the 18th Vienna Charity Ball in Moscow on Saturday.

The young debutantes, aged 16-23, wore stunning white gowns and tiaras at the traditional event held in the largest ballroom in Moscow - Gostiny Dvor - and were paired with a bachelor to dance the night away.

The event has been known to feature the daughters of many of the Kremlin's ultra-rich elite including in 2015, Yelizaveta Peskova, daughter of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov; in 2018, Leonela Manturova, daughter of the minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov.

The ball also featured Anastasia Chernomyrdina, granddaughter of a former prime minister, Viktor Stepanovich Chernomyrdin, in 2019.

Among this year's attendees were Svetlana Gerchet, Elizaveta Kondrikova, and Leonida Malitskaya.

Saturday's charity event, which was dedicated to the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven, was due to take place last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It usually attracts over 2,000 guests from across the world but this year was scaled back to 1,500.

Participants in the 14th Viennese Charity Ball held in Moscow's Gostiny Dvor. pic.twitter.com/ZaG9AzU9SA — BusinessCentralAsia (@BCAmagazine) May 25, 2016

Each debutante - male and female - is put through a rigorous selection process involving tests on their education, knowledge of foreign languages, manners, and looks.

The lucky 100 are then put through their paces with dance classes in the run up to the big day, when the women wear white gowns and the men don either full-length tails or military uniforms.

Debutants open the ball with a waltz and are then joined by guests who dance polkas, gallops, and waltzes until midnight.

After the clock strikes twelve, attendees perform the famous Russian midnight quadrille followed by tango, foxtrot, jive, quick-step, cha-cha-cha, and rumba into the small hours. Tickets cost up to £500 and proceeds are donated to a chosen charity.

The event, organised by Tatler, is an opportunity for the new generation of elite offspring to follow in their fathers footsteps and take their place in society.

Many of the daughters normally stay away from the limelight, avoiding journalists and public events, and instead flood their Instagram profiles with images of lavish holidays.

The remain largely silent on issues of politics, corruption, human rights, or the environment, fearing for their family's position in society if they speak out.

But, attending the Viennese Ball clearly takes its toll and several former guests have since risen to the boardrooms of banks and business corporations - or are on their way there.

1988, at a Viennese Opera-themed charity ball in Hong Kong, Leslie was seated at table no. 37 and danced with Pansy Ho, daughter of gambling tycoon, Stanley Ho.



(he is the man smoking at the beginning🤭) pic.twitter.com/p0egHDI2ud — vee (@lesliecheungk) June 16, 2020

One of the younger Kremlin daughters Yelizaveta Peskova, 23, spent months in Brussels in 2019 working as an intern at the European Parliament after attending the ball in 2015.

Other notable daughters who have debuted at the ball since it started in 2003, include Leonela Manturova, daughter of the minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov.

Manturova attended the ball as a debutant in 2018. The 26-year-old Russian beauty has since been seen soaking up rays on the beaches of Bali, Indonesia.

Her father has served as a minister in Putin's government since 2012, when he replaced former Putin aide Viktor Khristenko.

A Viennese Charity Ball for Children https://t.co/qS0HkJ5fEa pic.twitter.com/YhGjL02So3 — NISS MUN & GIN Clubs 🇰🇿🇺🇳 (@munnissginniss) February 7, 2018

Another such case is Maria Shuvalova, 22, a danger at the world famous Bolshoi Ballet, and the daughter of Igor Shuvalov, the boss of Russia's powerful state development corporation VEB.RF.

Bolshoi ballerinas reportedly only earn between $500 and $2,500 a month, but Shuvalova's earned almost £20 million last year from a mysterious second source.

The young ballet dancer rakes in £75,000 a day for her role in 'capital asset management' - more than the bosses of Russian giants like energy behemoth Gazprom and largest financial institution Sberbank.

As a dancer at the world-famous Bolshoi, she's danced across the world over the past two years, including in Cyprus, Portugal, Amsterdam, Italy, Bali and Tenerife.

Despite her busy schedule however, Shuvalova spent January sunning herself at her family's luxury village in Dubai.

'Maria is obviously doing well with time management - she manages to rehearse even with her busy travel schedule,' Russian Tatler said at the time.

21 September, in the palace of culture "Ziemelblazma" in Riga with great success took place the third Baltic Charity Ball, which was attended by over three hundred guests from different countries. Head of LifeStyle to join the culture of the Viennese Ball.https://t.co/vAXoQBlfgV pic.twitter.com/s0eM0Thtr9 — Aravana Capital Management (@Aravana_Capital) October 17, 2019

Former Russian Member of Parliament Gennady Gudkov told The Daily Beast: 'Most of these young women in their twenties and thirties would have never got their managing positions and big stakes in business companies, if not for their fathers' powerful connections,'

'To stay wealthy and successful, they keep their mouths shut: Every daughter understands perfectly well that once she begins to comment on corruption or human rights her dad with be in the epicentre of a ruinous scandal.'

In a different iteration of Tatler's ball in November 2019, a host of young Russian socialites gathered in ballgowns and dripping in jewels as they debuted.

The daughters of Russia's most influential people dressed up to the nines in showstopping ensembles as they flaunted their wealth at the highly-anticipated event at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Guests included Natalya Gorbunova, stepdaughter of Credit Bank of Moscow billionaire Roman Avdeyev, and Anastasia Chernomydrina, granddaughter of former Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin.

Other guests included Maria Bordovskikh, daughter of banker Ivan Bronov and TV presenter Yulia Bordovskikh and Katerina Boyarskaya, the granddaughter of actor Mikhail Boyarsky.

This article has been adapted from its original source.