In Comedic Style: The World Marks The Birthday of Poet Edward Lear

National Limerick Day, celebrated annually on May 12, marks the birthday of Edward Lear, the English writer who popularized the comedic style of poetry.

The holiday's exact origins are unclear, but National Limerick Day has been celebrated since at least 1984 on the birthday of Edward Lear, who brought limericks into the mainstream with his 1846 release Book of Nonsense.

"I certainly do hate the act of painting: and although day after day I go steadily on, it is like grinding my nose off"



Limericks, which are rhyming poems with five lines, are typified by absurd humor. Lear, who was born May 12, 1812, did not invent the art form, but his work is credited with popularizing the style.\



Other holidays and observances for May 12 include International Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day, International Nurses Day, National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, National Hospital Day, National Nutty Fudge Day and National Odometer Day.

