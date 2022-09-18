Concert's Wrong Timing Stirs Debate in Jordan

  1. Home
Published September 18th, 2022 - 05:55 GMT
Jabal Luweibdeh
Jordanian rescue teams search for 10 people still missing under the rubble of a collapsed four-storey building in the capital Amman on September 14, 2022 . (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) .
Highlights
Jordanians denounced a concert at the Roman Amphitheatre

Jordanians denounced a concert at the Roman Amphitheatre in Amman on Friday which took place during search and rescue efforts for the victims of the Jabal Luweibdeh building collapse. 

All weekend, Jordanians were glued to updates regarding the building collapse in Luweibdeh, which resulted in 14 deaths and 10 injuries, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The concert’s continuation sparked wide controversy among Jordanians, as the PSD and other rescue teams were continuing search efforts and evacuating individuals trapped under the collapsed building while the concert occurred.

“All weekend, I was glued to updates about the Luweibdeh building collapse tragedy. I can’t even begin to imagine what people are going through over there,” Khaled Omar, 54, told The Jordan Times. 

Omar added that a mother lost all three of her children in the collapse and that families were devastated.  

“Any festive behaviour should not be shown during this period of mourning,” said Omar. 

“The country lost 14 innocent people due to negligence. I believe that we should show a mark of respect to those who passed, and to their families,” Omar added. 

“Refraining from any behaviour that may be interpreted as festive, disrespectful or disorderly is the least that we can do for the passing of the Luweibdeh victims,” Aseel Hatab, a Jordanian, told The Jordan Times. 

Meanwhile, Abdel Rahman Shaher, told The Jordan Times that cancelling concerts or any other touristic activities would negatively impact tourism. 

“Event planning companies lose their credibility when they cancelled pre-planned events or concerts,” said Hanan Shahen, an event planner. 

Shahen added that what happened in Jabal Luweibdeh is devastating. However, “life must go on,” Shahen said. 

She added businesses have to remain open and operating, “especially, under the current economic circumstances”. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

