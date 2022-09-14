  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Death Toll Rises to 5 in Jabal Luweibdeh's Building Collapse

Death Toll Rises to 5 in Jabal Luweibdeh's Building Collapse

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published September 14th, 2022 - 04:53 GMT
building collapse
Photo shows rescuers tryig to fid (Jordan Public Security/ Facebook)

Rescue teams pulled out three more bodies from the rubble in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood after a building collapse on Tuesday afternoon rising the death toll to 5 people as rescue operations are still on going, according to Public Security Directorate (PSD) media spokesperson.

Also ReadTwo Dead, 13 Injured in Amman Collapsed Building Disaster Two Dead, 13 Injured in Amman Collapsed Building Disaster

The spokesperson added that 7 people were reported injured in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh building collapse. However, hospital directors said that the number of injured has reached 14.

Yesterday, Jordanian PM Bisher Al Khasawneh arrived to the building collapse site along with other authorities and asked to open an investigation to probe the reasons behind the collapse which led to the death of at least 5.

According to Al-Mamlaka TV, three more people can be heard still below the ruins of the collapsed building in Jabal Luweibdeh including an infant and an old lady. 

Tags:Building collapseJordanresuce

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...