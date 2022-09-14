Death Toll Rises to 5 in Jabal Luweibdeh's Building Collapse

Rescue teams pulled out three more bodies from the rubble in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood after a building collapse on Tuesday afternoon rising the death toll to 5 people as rescue operations are still on going, according to Public Security Directorate (PSD) media spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that 7 people were reported injured in Amman’s Jabal Luweibdeh building collapse. However, hospital directors said that the number of injured has reached 14.

Yesterday, Jordanian PM Bisher Al Khasawneh arrived to the building collapse site along with other authorities and asked to open an investigation to probe the reasons behind the collapse which led to the death of at least 5.

According to Al-Mamlaka TV, three more people can be heard still below the ruins of the collapsed building in Jabal Luweibdeh including an infant and an old lady.