Couple drowns in Nile while preparing for wedding

ALBAWABA A couple drowned while trying to save his fiance from drowning and rescuers have recovered the bodies of the couple who drowned in the Nile river.

The port claims that a young man and a young woman perished in the Nile River while attempting to book a wedding hall where they intended to hold their engagement ceremony.

While they were in a Nile boat to book the Hall of Joys, the bride's foot slipped and the groom jumped into the water directly behind her to try to save her, but he was unable to do so and they were drowned.

Immediately after the incident, officers from the Investigation Unit of Mansoura First Police Department and River Rescue Forces reached the spot.