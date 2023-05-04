14 killed, 25 injured in Egypt bus crash

  1. Home
Published May 4th, 2023 - 07:01 GMT
ALBAWABA A passenger bus has slammed into a slowly moving truck on a highway in southwestern Egypt, killing at least 14 people and injuring 25, Egyptian media reported.

The Egyptian authorities decided to halt the movement of heavy transport vehicles on the Dakhla/Kharja/Assiut road, from 8 pm to 7 am, from Thursday, following the horrific incident in the governorate.

 

The statement did not elaborate what caused the crash.

According to Mohamed el-Zamlout, the governor of the New Valley province, the accident happened late on Wednesday.

He stated in a statement that 25 more people had been hurt.


Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

The collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

