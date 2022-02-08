COVID Considerate and Lavish: Middle East Rooftop Lounges

With Omicron spreading countries and people around the world are once again feeling the pressure of the pandemic. However, it’s still possible to go outdoors while staying COVID-19 considerate, so if you’re experiencing cabin fever then consider heading to these outdoor Middle East rooftop lounges.

Estrellas Rooftop Lounge - UAE

First up of these Middle East rooftop lounges is Estrellas Rooftop Lounge in Dubai. It’s advertised as an oasis and when you see the lounge it’s easy to understand why.

The lounge offers a beautiful view of dubai and there’s even a small pool for anyone who might want to get in the water before or after their dining.

Sky Lounge - Saudi Arabia

Next is the Sky Lounge in Saudi Arabia’s Rosewood Jeddah hotel. This lounge is unique to other Middle East rooftop lounges on this list because it’s right on the water.

Head to this Sky Lounge in Jeddah if you want to enjoy great food, drinks and a beautiful view of the Saudi Arabian coastline.

U Roof Lounge - Jordan

Of the Middle East rooftop lounges in Jordan, U Roof Lounge at the Regency Hotel is one of the best lounges in the country.

The views here are breathtaking and there are fire pits adding to the ambience of the lounge when you’re there at night. There’s also live music and DJ performances, making it the perfect spot for the party-goers out there.

Alto - Bahrain

For lounges in Bahrain, head to the Alto lounge at the Downtown Rotana hotel. It has an amazing view like most rooftop lounges do, but the lights from the lounge and city really are a site to see when you’re at the lounge at night.

Also, the prices at Alto are very reasonable considering the luxurious venue. The wine, cocktails and food all hover around the $10 USD price point.

Sky View - Qatar

Next to last on this list of Middle East rooftop lounges is Sky View in Qatar. This lounge is at the La Cigale Hotel and the drinks here are as visually appealing as the design of the venue.

They also routinely hold themed nights and music performances, ensuring there’s an attraction to draw you in regardless of what day of the week it is.

The Roof - Kuwait

Finally, we have The Roof lounge in Kuwait City. It’s a very popular spot for anyone looking to grab a drink at night but the coffee here is also a huge attraction.

Stop by here for drinks whether it’s mocktails or coffee and a view of Kuwait’s towering skyscrapers stretching towards the clouds.