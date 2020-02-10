Crazy Instagramers Spend $300K to Look-like K-pop Star, 'Living Doll'

A couple have spent more than £250,000 for cosmetic procedures to transform themselves into their idols - a K-pop star and a 'living doll'.

Oli London, 30, and Angelique 'Frenchy' Morgan, 44, have gone under the knife 24 times between them in a bid to alter their appearances so that Mr London can look like a Korean boy band musician and Ms Morgan can look like a 'life-size anime doll'.

The couple, who live in the UK capital and have more than 200,000 Instagram followers between them, have spent quarter of a million pounds on surgeries ranging from chin chiselling to skin whitening and even one procedure that alters the shape of the eye region.

Mr London is so obsessed with his K-pop idol Park Ji-min, from boy band BTS, that he even married a cardboard cutout of him in Las Vegas - a move that initially made Ms Morgan jealous, but the pair say they now 'share' the effigy.

K-pop mega fan Mr London brought his full-size cutout of Park Ji-min to Nevada in January for a ceremony in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.

'It was such an emotional ceremony. I felt very emotional,' he told DailyMail.com in an exclusive video of the wedding. 'Jimin is my idol. I've spent a lot of money on surgery to look like him, and now I've actually married him.'

Mr London is undergoing what he calls a 'complete make-over' - which so far includes five nose jobs costing more than £40,000 and even a £5,000 blepharoplasty, which alters the eye region.

He has had chin bone contouring and reduction in an attempt to make his face shape smaller and similar to that of his idol's.

Mr London and Ms Morgan - who is originally from Paris - confess they have an unusual relationship, in the main driven by their extreme obsession to change their appearance continuously.

They top up with botox every three weeks as well as having regular 'vampire facials' and skin whitening.

In an Instagram post last month, Mr London revealed he had undergone 'skin whitening injections' to 'help my skin look more Korean'.

Mr London said: 'I've been having surgery since 2013, when I decided I wanted to look like Park Ji-min from the Korean boyband BTS, travelling all over the world to Korea, to Poland, to China to get it done.

'I love the plastic look, and that's why I clicked so well with Frenchy - she's had loads of boob jobs and botox.

'She understood my love for changing my appearance, to make myself look like a K-pop star, and she is always talking about her boobs and how she wants to look more like an anime doll.

'I truly love her looking plastic, it turns me on and I have no regrets about the amount of money we've spent on it.

'In addition to the nose jobs, I've had liposuction, Mandible Angle Reduction, to change the shape of my lower face, breast reduction to make me completely flat, Areola Correction, Blepharoplasty where I modified my eyelids and an eyebrow lift.'

Ms Morgan said: 'I don't think we will ever have enough of plastic surgery - some surgeons have turned him down from having more but he loves getting it done.

'But the obsession with plastic surgery hasn't made the relationship harder - it's made it stronger.

'I love getting it done too, and I bonded with Oli in 2018 over posting some pictures of Jimin, who I am in love with, and then suddenly Oli started bombarding me with messages saying he was also in love with Jimin.

'Instantly we hit it off and exchanged numbers and started talking for hours on the phone - we have a magical connection.

'I'm on my third breast enlargement surgery, currently at 800CC and I've had multiple nose jobs, permanent lip enlargement and botox and fillers too.

'I was jealous when Oli married the cutout last year, but we share it now, and I'm even heading to Korea, to further my own dream of looking like a living doll.

'Some people might be put off by our surgery but we receive tremendous amounts of both interest and criticism online.

'We're both very open-minded, loving and understanding of each other and our relationship is an open one.

'We're soul mates and made for each other, but Oli does gets jealous of other guys looking at me and when I meet up with guys regularly for fun.

'We'll continue having surgery, and hopefully one day we'll look identical to our idols!'

