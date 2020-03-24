Cycling Helps People to Keep Their Social Distance in Covid-19 Time

Cycling helps people keep their distance from each other while traveling during the novel coronavirus pandemic and it also contributes to the cycler’s health, according to the head of a bicycle association.

"Cyclers can isolate themselves from interactions on the way and thus contribute to their health," Esat Emanet, head of the Bicycle Industry Association (BISED), told Anadolu Agency.

Emanet emphasized that cycling could play a role in observing social distancing, as well as additional hygienic measures, which he said would be critical in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"Public transportation is perhaps one of the areas that carry the highest risk. For this reason, in New York, bicycle sales and use have skyrocketed following the COVID-19 outbreak. The same simple practices can also be seen in our country," he added.

Emanet warned that public transportation could risk compromising social distancing.

"A simple revision in our public transport or car budget today can enable us to acquire a new bicycle," he added.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 168 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

There are more than 383,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide as the death toll now tops 16,000, while over 101,000 people have recovered, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.