Dammam Will Become a Full Disability-Friendly City by 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Mayor Fahad Al-Jubeir unveiled plans for fully transforming Dammam city to a disability-friendly city by 2020.

He also reaffirmed efforts being exerted to make Khobar among the world’s top 100 cities.

Al-Jubeir, in a press statement, explained that the Province has prepared an integrated framework focused on construction and architecture research. This will help apply universal disability accessible standards in Dammam metropolitan cities, making them friendly for all people with disabilities and the elderly.

Such a transformation will enable wheelchair users and other disabled people to participate fully in the community and gain independence through self-reliant access to all places and activities in a manner that ensures equality with the rest of society.

Al-Jubeir added that the initiative seeks to overcome obstacles that restrict and limit the productivity and independence of the disabled and elderly in society.

On another note, the Mayor said that authorities are working to develop the Eastern Province’s waterfront and coastal cities as part of its overall development plans.

Stressing that authorities are seeking to step up development of Saudi Eastern Province waterfronts so they become competitive on a global scale, Al-Jubeir said that such efforts will also boost domestic tourism.

Al-Jubeir stressed that the beaches are an important tourist attraction, which is why great local investment has been directed for their development.





This has been in the shape of building and upgrading beaches and waterfronts to meet tourist needs and the implementation of a package of large waterfront projects in the Eastern Provinces Dammam, Khobar, Ras Tanura, Qatif, Jubail and Khafji.

Al-Jubeir also revealed that the Eastern Province secretariat has recently set special benchmarks for investors who are willing to dive into waterfront tourism investment projects, such as restaurants.

Authorities mandate that the construction-to-plot ratio stands at 5% only, with the rest of the space being allotted to services that tourists may seek.

This article has been adapted from its original source.