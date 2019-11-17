Dancing With John Travolta: The Dress Princess Diana Wore in 1985 Goes on Sale for $451,000

The dress Princess Diana wore when she famously danced with John Travolta at the White House will go on sale for £350,000 ($451,444).

The Princess of Wales wowed the great and the good of Hollywood when she wore the Victor Edelstein blue velvet evening gown at the state dinner in 1985.

Footage of her dancing to music from Travolta's hit film Saturday Night Fever went around the world, with the actor describing the experience as 'like a fairytale'.

The gown held a particular appeal for Diana as she was seen it in on at least four other major occasions, including a state visit to Austria in 1986 and a night at the Royal Opera House in 1991. She also wore it for her portrait by Lord Snowden in 1997.

In June 1997 - just two months before her death - Diana auctioned off the dress for £420,000 ($541,733) to raise funds for Aids charities.

It is being sold again with Kerry Taylor Auctions, of London, who describe it as 'one of her most iconic dresses'. They have given it a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 ($451,444).

Lucy Bishop, of Kerry Taylor Auctions, said: 'This is arguably her most iconic gown, the photos of her being twirled around the dance floor by a handsome John Travolta at the White House caused a sensation at the time, and are still memorable today.

'Royal protocol required her to dress very demurely - however this gown is very evocative of 'old Hollywood glamour', quite low-cut and falling off the shoulders.

'It was a bold and mature choice for such a young princess, and she wowed everyone on the night.

'The estimate reflects Diana's enduring appeal to private collectors and museums internationally.'

The gown has off the shoulder straps, while a diagonally swathed velvet skirt hugs the figure tightly to the knee with a bow to one side, then flares out into a broad flounce above layered tulle petticoats.

Edelstein made dresses for Diana over an 11 year period. She would often pop into his shop in Kensington, west London, to look through the collections while her security guard waited outside.

She saw this model in his studio in burgundy and requested it be made for her in midnight blue.

The fittings for the gown took place in her private apartments at Kensington Palace.

At the last fitting, Diana was so delighted with the final result she rushed to show it to Prince Charles.

He reputedly told her she looked wonderful in the gown and that it would be perfect to wear with jewels.

At the gala dinner held by US president Ronald Reagan, first lady Nancy Reagan is said to have taken Travolta to one side and told him that Diana wished to dance with him.

What ensued was a 20 minute dance to a medley of hits from Grease and Saturday Night Fever, during which they did 'spins and turns'.

The sale takes place on December 9.

