The Dark Side of Silent Treatments

“Sometimes silence can seem so loud.” — Robert Kelly

Most of us are familiar with this saying and how much of a statement silence can convey. And even though it does not suggest any form of silent treatment, in some way or another, it reminds me of it.

Every time I think about how loud silence can be, I cannot help but wonder if that is the reason people opt to use the silent treatment?

Do they use it because silence can convey so much more than words ever can? And if yes, have they ever wondered that if silence is so much stronger than words then maybe it can cut others much worse than words can?

Some of you might be wondering what a silent treatment really is and what exactly it entails. In short, silent treatment is the act of ignoring and refusing to speak to someone even after things have cooled down. While a little bit of distance and silence can be healthy for people to take a breath and calm down, the silent treatment usually extends to a long period of time and tends to have significant consequences.

What most people do not understand is that the silent treatment actually causes more harm than good, for both the giver and receiver of it. That is not to say every time you and a loved one go silent then it is toxic and abusive behavior, but instead it is a way to shed light on the fact that you need to keep an eye out when the silent treatment becomes toxic.

When a partner, friend or really anyone begins using the silent treatment as a way to punish, control, or get their with you, then this is when alarm bells should be ringing in your head. In fact, research has shown that ignoring someone you know and giving the silent treatment results in sadness and anger, while also decreasing self-esteem and sense of belonging. The reality is silent treatment can actually be a form of emotional abuse that is done in a subtle manner.