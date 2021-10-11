  1. Home
#DayOfTheGirl: How Can Young Women Change The World?

Ewelina Lepionko

Ewelina Lepionko

Published October 11th, 2021 - 07:08 GMT
We are here. Cheering you on!
We are here. Cheering you on! (Twitter)
Highlights
You belong wherever you feel happy or fulfilled.
Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality is crucial to accelerating sustainable development.

Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality is crucial to accelerating sustainable development. 

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations; it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. 

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

International Day Of The Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 and is dedicated to the growth of girls around the world. The theme this year is "Digital generation. Our generation."

"Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday." Sally Ride

When girls are empowered to reach their full potential, everyone benefits.

 

"It is our responsibility to join with them in all their diversity, amplify their power and solutions as digital change-makers, and address the obstacles they face in the digital space." António Guterres

Background
In 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. The Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

From the moment a child is born, she can grow up to be a scientist, author, business leader, mother, teacher, or anything she may choose to be. 

Depending on where she lives, a young girl’s challenges will vary and how we approach addressing those issues will change. During International Day of the Girl, join the global call to action. 

Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right, but it also has a multiplier effect across all other development areas.




