DayOfTheGirl: How Can Young Women Change The World?

Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality is crucial to accelerating sustainable development.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations; it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl.

"Young girls need to see role models in whatever careers they may choose, just so they can picture themselves doing those jobs someday." - Sally Ride



Let's fight for better representation of girls in all their diversity. #DayOfTheGirl #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/5ePqca2Oc1 — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 10, 2021

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

International Day Of The Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 and is dedicated to the growth of girls around the world. The theme this year is "Digital generation. Our generation."

Dear girls,



You belong wherever you feel happy or fulfilled.



Happy #DayoftheGirl! pic.twitter.com/HnsA7Cc2e2 — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 11, 2021

When girls are empowered to reach their full potential, everyone benefits.

"It is our responsibility to join with them in all their diversity, amplify their power and solutions as digital change-makers, and address the obstacles they face in the digital space." António Guterres

Background

In 1995 at the World Conference on Women in Beijing countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. The Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

Girls face distinct economic & social barriers to accessing the Internet & digital devices.



On Monday's #DayOfTheGirl, @UN_Women calls for targeted investments for equitable opportunities for girls to access, use, lead & design technology. https://t.co/dGEcTq6fqG pic.twitter.com/HZfdut6Wdr — United Nations (@UN) October 11, 2021

On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

From the moment a child is born, she can grow up to be a scientist, author, business leader, mother, teacher, or anything she may choose to be.

The global internet user gender gap is growing. 2.2 billion people under 25 don’t have home internet, with girls more likely to be cut off.



This #DayOfTheGirl is the moment to ensure the digital revolution - in access, skills and jobs - is for everybody. pic.twitter.com/ZP9wehzNZk — UN Development (@UNDP) October 11, 2021

Depending on where she lives, a young girl’s challenges will vary and how we approach addressing those issues will change. During International Day of the Girl, join the global call to action.

Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right, but it also has a multiplier effect across all other development areas.