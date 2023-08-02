Decision to cull 50,000 minks and foxes in Finland

ALBAWABA The Finnish Food Authority announced on Tuesday that it has ordered the culling of 50,000 foxes and minks on three farms where cases of bird flu were detected.

This measure reflects the country's commitment to safeguarding its agriculture and wildlife while mitigating the risks posed by the outbreak, the presence of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, was detected in three farms in Finland.

Finland orders cull of 50,000 mink and foxes due to bird flu https://t.co/MDqKMDIpLt Reuters — Nordic News (@Nordic_News) August 1, 2023

The disease poses a significant risk to poultry and can lead to severe economic losses in the agricultural sector. In response to this critical situation, the Finnish Food Authority swiftly intervened to protect not only the country's poultry industry but also to prevent the virus from potentially spreading to humans.

Facing an urgent need to contain the outbreak, the Finnish authorities made the difficult decision to order the culling of 50,000 mink and foxes present on the affected farms.

Minks, in particul have been known to be susceptible to the bird flu virus, making them a potential reservoir for the disease. By eliminating these animals from the farms, officials hope to prevent further transmission of the virus and its potential mutation.

Finland has a substantial fur industry, and mink farming has been a significant part of its economy. However, the necessity of culling thousands of mink poses significant challenges for the fur industry.

The decision to eradicate a substantial number of animals is expected to cause economic implications for farmers and the fur trade as a whole.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to provide necessary support and relief to those affected by this difficult decision.