Animals saved from Ukraine dam floods find new homes

ALBAWABA In a shelter located in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, there are more than a hundred cats and dogs seeking refuge, in this refuge in kyiv, animals rescued from the floods in southern Ukraine can find a home.



"In a week, since we started working, we have already taken more than 100 animals," said the director of the Patron Pet Centre, Iryna Podvoiska.

This animal rescue group is rushing to save pets from flooding caused by the dam disaster in Kherson, Ukraine. https://t.co/EMNGZFIjlA pic.twitter.com/Qykd8OtbWO — The Associated Press (@AP) June 10, 2023

"Because the tragedy is large-scale, many animals will need help. And we can provide help because we have experience and the space for it."

A team of volunteers from the Home of Rescued Animals evacuated 72 dogs and 96 cats from Kherson. Animal rights activists were in Kherson for 4 days.

Holubnichii, a dedicated volunteer from Animal Rescue Kharkiv, embarked on a tireless mission in the aftermath of the Kakhovka dam collapse.

With unwavering determination, he braved the waterlogged streets of Kherson city for days. Alongside 70 other devoted volunteers, their collective goal was to save countless lives of stranded animals.

With remarkable courage, they ventured into the submerged towns, meticulously extracting animals from perilous situations like rooftops and garages of flooded residences.

Their noble efforts prevented these innocent creatures from succumbing to the agonizing fate of dehydration and hunger.