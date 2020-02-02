Desperate Instagramers Use Coronavirus Hashtag for Follow Increase

Instagram influencers are using the coronavirus hashtag in a desperate attempt to increase their followers in the midst of the global outbreak.

At least 170 people have died from coronavirus and nine Australians have been diagnosed with the disease, which has been declared a global emergency.

As of Friday, the coronavirus hashtag has 180,000 posts on Instagram and is skyrocketing in popularity as the disease spreads around the world.

While many posts are directly related to the deadly disease, some Instagrammers are making the global outbreak about themselves by posting pictures that show off their bodies, high-end outfits and extravagant lifestyles.

A German influencer, who goes by Fitness Oskar, shared a photo with his girlfriend's legs tightly wrapped around his waist on Friday.

In the snap, the couple are 'kissing' through their face masks, which they claim is the only way they kiss in public while on holiday in Phuket, Thailand.

'We are not afraid of the virus... We still enjoy our vacation and hope that this misery will be stopped soon!' Fitness Oskar captioned the post.

On Thursday, controversial American YouTuber Logan Paul shared a picture of himself surrounded by Instagram models wearing gas masks.

'F**k the corona virus,' he captioned the post.

Malaysian-Chinese influencer Jeii Pong struck a pose for the camera in a plaid skirt, black crop top and a face mask.

'Remember to put your mask on to protect yourself! Checkout my stories,' she captioned the post.

Russian model Sonya Buchik showed off her double denim look and accessorised with a face mask in a photo from Osaka, Japan.

'I think everyone already knows about the Chinese virus... I don’t understand why many people think that I am in China, because I am in Japan, in Osaka!' she captioned the post in Russian.

She also shared a video dancing in a face mask to the Ariana Grande song 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored'.

Brazilian Fashion Analyst Evelyn Marques shared a picture of herself in a face mask surrounded by Lunar New Year lanterns in Changsha, China.

'We are spending more time at home, which is not all bad, after all we have time to read as many books as we want, watch all the Oscar nominated films, do yoga all day and give even more attention to my dogs,' she captioned the post in Portuguese.

Meanwhile, streetwear influencers were also taking the opportunity to show off the high-end brands they were wearing.

American video maker Steven Divish shared a photo of himself with a face mask on and his tracksuit pants tucked into his socks, presumably to make his outfit airtight in order to protect himself from the virus.

The photo from Shenzen in southeastern China was captioned: 'Vibe check.'

Meanwhile, Israeli music manager Rotem Avraha shared a photo in a Moschino shirt, a Givenchy jacket and black face mask from Guangzhou in China.

This article has been adapted from its original source.