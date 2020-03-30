Despite The High Daily Deaths in Italy There is a Glimmer of Hope

The number of new coronavirus cases in Italy is the lowest in nearly a fortnight, suggesting the country's social distancing measures are working.

New infections have risen by 4,050 - the lowest daily number since March 18 - hitting a total 101,739 from a previous 97,689.

But the death toll has climbed by 812 to 11,591, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, reversing two days of declines in the daily rate.

The World Health Organisation said the country's epidemic should start to stabilise after two weeks of lockdown.

Some 5,217 cases were recorded on Sunday and 5,974 on Saturday.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 14,620 had fully recovered on Monday, compared to 13,030 the day before.

There were 3,981 people in intensive care, up from a previous 3,906.

Civil Protection Service Chief Angelo Borrelli said: 'We saw 1,590 people recover in the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded since the start of the pandemic.'

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for more than a third of all global fatalities from the virus.

The country's largest daily toll from the five-week-old epidemic was registered on Friday, when 919 people died, and there were 889 deaths Saturday and 756 Sunday.

A study suggests Italy will see no new coronavirus cases by the period between May 5 and 16.

The Einaudi Institute for Economics and Finance has studied the rate of infections and believes the virus will be practically eliminated in the country by early May.

Hospitals in the north of Italy, particularly the Lombardy region around Milan, have been overloaded with intensive care patients and lifesaving treatment has had to be rationed since the outbreak.

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said the latest data showed Italy was on course to start seeing 'a drop in the number of people infected within seven to 10 days'.

The number of people currently sick with the illness is still growing - and the number of daily deaths is still high.

The Mediterranean country's world-topping death toll grew by 812 in 24 hours to 11,591 on Monday.

The number of infections recorded since the start of the crisis last month have surpassed 100,000.

Health official said one of Monday's most encouraging figures was the drop from 25,392 on Sunday to 25,006 in the number of people in Lombardy currently testing positive for COVID-19 .

The figure had been growing continuously for over a month.

Lombardy's Chief Medical Officer Giulio Gallera said: 'The data are better but our work continues.'

The latest data came out nearly three weeks into a national lockdown that has emptied cities and paralysed most forms of business life.

Italian officials are expected to extend the closure and ban on public gatherings before they are due to expire on Friday.