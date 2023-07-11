Did Biden breach Royal protocol during meeting with King Charles?

ALBAWABA President Joe Biden, during his reception by King Charles III at Windsor Castle today, violated etiquette and protocol twice, According to the Daily Mail newspaper.

King Charles welcomed United States President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on Monday for first formal meeting after the new royal reign, ahead of the NATO summit this week.

When Biden's car arrived at Windsor Castle, King Charles greeted him with a handshake, however, there was speculation that Biden may have breached royal protocol by casually placing his hand on King Charles' back during their exchange.

Royal protocol usually means you cannot touch a member of the royal family unless they have initiated contact.

And Biden breached protocol by taking two steps forward and walking ahead of the King in Windsor Castle.

Etiquette expert William Hanson commented that world leaders should be close to each other during such events.

He justified the American President's mistake by suggesting that Biden may have been either too relaxed or not paying attention to the warnings.