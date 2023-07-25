ALBAWABA Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, made an announcement about the social platform's rebranding as "X" On July 24, 2023, several social media users shared a screenshot from the Simpsons show that had a similar X application.

Did Simpsons predict Twitter's logo change to 'X'?

The Users began sharing screenshots that show a smartphone screen with a page open that resembled Twitter and had an “X” just below, like the new logo.

In 2012, an episode of The Simpsons titled "Ned 'n' Edna’s Blend Agenda" was aired, focusing on the secret marriage of Ned Flanders and Edna Krabappel.

In one scene, the mobile phone of the main character, Homer Simpson, is shown with an app that suspiciously resembles the new X logo.

While the app is loaded on Homer's personal phone, it is expected to be one of the changes that will be made to the new logo over time.

Several social media users were eager to reshare the image taken from The Simpsons episode, considering it clear evidence of the show's famous accurate predictions.

The image was digitally edited and did not show a Twitter re-branded logo; therefore we rate the claim as "False."