Fake Elon Musk mocks Belgian “Health” Minister

ALBAWABA - A verified-Twitter account called Elon Musk (Parody) has triggered controversy again on social media after posting a photo of Belgian Health Minister Maggie De Block and mocking the way she looks.

Elon Musk (Parody) shared a photo of De Block and questioned: "Is this really the Belgian “Health” Minister?." The post has gained over 2 million views and people rebuked the Twitter user for mocking the Belgian official.

Many people at the beginning thought that Elon Musk was the one who posted the photo of the health minister and mocked her look, However, the Twitter account doesn't belong to Tesla founder Elon Musk and it is only a matter of the similarity of names.

Is this really the Belgian “Health” Minister? pic.twitter.com/9jCq68yvTQ — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 19, 2023

The Twitter account named itself after billionaire Elon Musk but with a minor difference which was the addition of (Parody). What made people at first believe that Musk was the one who shared it was that the Twitter user "Elon Musk (Parody)" is using the same picture as the real SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Nevertheless, Elon Musk (Parody) Twitter account has 104,100 followers on Twitter, while the real Elon Musk has more than 144 million followers on the platform.