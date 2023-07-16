Did stones of pyramid of King Sneferu in Egypt collapse?

ALBAWABA Rumors have been circulating on social media platforms regarding the supposed collapse of stones from the pyramid of King Sneferu in Egypt. These claims have sparked concerns and raised questions about the structural integrity of the historical monument.

Mustafa Waziri, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, emphatically denied the rumors of the pyramid's collapse.

He reassured the public that the pyramid remains secure and that there has been no damage to its stones. Waziri further emphasized that such claims are baseless and lack any factual basis.

السياحة عن أنباء انهيار جزء من الهرم المنحني بدهشور pic.twitter.com/G6AlZLncvh — Cairo 24 - القاهرة 24 (@cairo24_) July 15, 2023



The pyramid attributed to King Sneferu, located in the archaeological site of Dahshur, is a remarkable ancient structure renowned for its unique architectural design.

Commonly known as the Bent Pyramid, it gets its name from the distinctive change in slope near the top.

The Egyptian authorities have always prioritized the preservation and conservation of their invaluable archaeological treasures, including the pyramids.

Regular inspections, maintenance, and reinforcement works are carried out to ensure the long-term stability of these structures. Any necessary repairs or interventions are conducted under the supervision of experts, employing appropriate techniques and materials.



Tourists and enthusiasts interested in exploring the wonders of the Bent Pyramid can rest assured that it is open for visitation.

The pyramid continues to receive visitors regularly, offering them a chance to witness the architectural marvels of ancient Egypt firsthand.



Contrary to the circulating rumors, there has been no collapse of the stones in the pyramid of King Sneferu in Egypt.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has provided clear and categorical statements confirming the integrity and safety of the pyramid.

As one of Egypt's most cherished historical treasures, the Bent Pyramid stands tall, welcoming visitors to experience its rich history and architectural grandeur.